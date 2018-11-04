UK Supports Libyan Elections With $1.5 Million

A man waves the Libyan flag. (AFP/File Photo)

The UK is providing £1.2 million to support the delivery of credible elections, announced UK's Ambassador to Libya Frank Baker.

“Wish new Municipal Council members of Darj & Bani Walid success,” Baker tweeted.

“Municipal Councils play a vital role in the political process and in delivering vital public services to Libyans,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Smail Chergui, African Union (AU) Commissioner for Peace, said he has received at the headquarters of the Union in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, a high-level delegation of the Libyan National Army, led by Major General Faraj al-Mabrouk Abdul-Nabi al-Susaa.

The two parties discussed political and security issues and efforts exerted by the national army to fight terror groups in Benghazi and Derna, Chergui said in a statement that was circulated by local media on Saturday.

According to the statement, he informed the delegation that the AU would coordinate in the future with the UN to hold a national reconciliation conference in Addis Ababa, in which all Libyan forces would participate.

Separately, Political Adviser to Head of the Libyan UN-brokered Presidential Council Al-Taher al-Sunni said the release of Libyan frozen assets will lead to their total loss given the current political fragmentation.

“Libyans should be allowed to decide on their own fates to build a unified state that can retrieve the assets of the people from all across the world.” he added.

He made his remarks in wake of reports that Belgium had abused the interests of frozen accounts deposited in its banks.

Libyan officials demanded Wednesday Belgian authorities to reveal the fate of interest and dividends on accounts frozen under United Nations sanctions in 2011 amid reports that Brussels had financed Libyan militias from these funds.

This article has been adapted from its original source.