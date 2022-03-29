The Ukraine Army Liberates Irpin From The Russian Invaders

Ukraine's northern Irpin city has been liberated from Russian troops, according to the mayor on Monday.

Irpin Mayor Alexander Markushin in a video message, said the city located near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, has completely been liberated from Russian forces.

"We have good news today, the city of Irpin has been liberated," he noted, saying there is a "cleaning operation" going on in the city.

The people are still not allowed to return to the city due to ongoing threats, Markushin noted, adding that the Russian army may attack the city in the future and so they will reinforce the defense of the city.

Separately, Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko in a statement said almost 5,000 people were killed in the southeastern Ukrainian city, including about 210 children as of March 27.

Since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war on Feb. 24, Russian bombings damaged over 2,000 apartment blocks while adding that 1,560 were hit directly and 1,040 were destroyed.

Boychenko said at least 150,000 people were evacuated from Mariupol after it was besieged.

The Russia-Ukraine war has met international outrage with the EU, U.S., and U.K., among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,151 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 1,842 injured, according to estimates by the U.N., which cautioned that the true figure is likely far higher.

More than 3.87 million Ukrainians have also fled to several European countries, with millions more displaced inside the country, according to the U.N. refugee agency.