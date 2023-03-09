Ukraine claims it intercepted 34 Russian missiles

ALBAWABA - Ukraine's air force claimed that it intercepted 34 Russian cruise missiles overnight in the latest barrage of attacks on the country.

The Guardian said the information came from Ukraine’s air force in a statement via Telegram.

"In it, it claims that 'the defense forces of Ukraine destroyed 34 cruise missiles … as well as 4 (Shahed-136/131) unmanned aerial vehicles."

"It claims that a total of 48 Kalibr-type cruise missiles had been fired by Russia," according to the Guardian.

Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine claims to have shot down 34 cruise missiles as death toll rises following mass Russian air strikes https://t.co/kL0LDzxhno — Robert Macho (@ro__mac) March 9, 2023

The statement described the attack as featuring "81 missiles of various types" in total.

It said that "the launches were carried out from 10 Tu-95 strategic aircraft, seven Tu-22M3 long-range aircraft, eight Su-35 fighters, six MiG-31K aircraft and three Kalibr KR carriers in the Black Sea," the Guardian reported.

The statement added that as a result of "organized countermeasures, 8 Kh-31P and Kh-59 guided air missiles did not reach their targets."

"It is worth noting that the armed forces of Ukraine do not have means capable of destroying Kh-22 and Kh-47 ‘Kinzhal’ and S-300," the statement added.

The claims could not be independently verified.