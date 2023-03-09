  1. Home
  3. Ukraine claims it intercepted 34 Russian missiles

Published March 9th, 2023 - 08:28 GMT
Ukraine-Russian missiles
TOPSHOT - Missiles contrails are seen in the sky over Kyiv on December 29, 2022 amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A fresh barrage of Russian missile strikes battered Ukraine on December 29, 2022, wounding at least five people including a teenager and cutting electricity in the west. Blasts were reported across the vast country including in the Ukrainian capital, the second city Kharkiv in the east and the western city of Lviv on the border with Poland. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)
Highlights
ALBAWABA - Ukraine's air force claimed that it intercepted 34 Russian cruise missiles overnight in the latest barrage of attacks on the country.

The Guardian said the information came from Ukraine’s air force in a statement via Telegram.

"In it, it claims that 'the defense forces of Ukraine destroyed 34 cruise missiles … as well as 4 (Shahed-136/131) unmanned aerial vehicles."

"It claims that a total of 48 Kalibr-type cruise missiles had been fired by Russia," according to the Guardian.

The statement described the attack as featuring "81 missiles of various types" in total.

It said that "the launches were carried out from 10 Tu-95 strategic aircraft, seven Tu-22M3 long-range aircraft, eight Su-35 fighters, six MiG-31K aircraft and three Kalibr KR carriers in the Black Sea," the Guardian reported.

The statement added that as a result of "organized countermeasures, 8 Kh-31P and Kh-59 guided air missiles did not reach their targets."

"It is worth noting that the armed forces of Ukraine do not have means capable of destroying Kh-22 and Kh-47 ‘Kinzhal’ and S-300," the statement added.

The claims could not be independently verified.

 

Tags:RussiaUkraineCruise missilesRussian strikesRussia-Ukraine war

