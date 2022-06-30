  1. Home
Ukraine Cuts Off Diplomatic Ties With Syria

Al Bawaba Staff

Diplomatic ties between Ukraine and Syria were cut off.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Wednesday his decision to cut off all diplomatic ties with Russia's main ally Syria.

Zelenskyy decided to cut all diplomatic ties with the Middle Eastern country, Syria, come when the latter recognized the "independence" of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Syria recognized Donetsk and Luhansk as independent regions as a way of backing the Russian president Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine. 

Russia's President announced last February 24th a 'special military operation' in Ukraine sending his troops and declaring an invasion of Kyiv.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said during the NATO Summit in Madrid that the Russian war in Ukraine is the "most serious security crisis" in the world since World War II.

