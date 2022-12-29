Ukraine defences shoot down 15 missiles over Kyiv

ALBAWABA - The mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko says that the Ukraine defences has shot down 15 Russian missiles in the skies of the capital.

عاجل | عمدة كييف: دفاعاتنا أسقطت 15 صاروخا روسيا في سماء العاصمة — الجزيرة - عاجل (@AJABreaking) December 29, 2022

