Ukraine defences shoot down 15 missiles over Kyiv

ALBAWABA - The mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko says that the Ukraine defences has shot down 15 Russian missiles in the skies of the capital.
عاجل | عمدة كييف: دفاعاتنا أسقطت 15 صاروخا روسيا في سماء العاصمة— الجزيرة - عاجل (@AJABreaking) December 29, 2022
Mayor Klitschko.. Early indication that 15 missiles were destroyed over Kyiv .— VICTORY DIARY 🇺🇦🇵🇱UKRAINE WAR💪DAY 308 (@UkraineDiary) December 29, 2022
But one location was hit in both of the 2 barrages this morning. My information, not verified.
Power still normal in my area. pic.twitter.com/bNYHLS6zA8
