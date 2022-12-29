  1. Home
  3. Ukraine defences shoot down 15 missiles over Kyiv

Published December 29th, 2022 - 08:51 GMT
News

ALBAWABA - The mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko says that the Ukraine defences has shot down 15 Russian missiles in the skies of the capital. 

This is breaking news and is trending on the social media.

 

Tags:KyivUkraineRussiaVitali Klitschko

