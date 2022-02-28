  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Ukraine Delegation Arrives to Belarus For Talks With Russia

Ukraine Delegation Arrives in Belarus For Talks With Russia

Published February 28th, 2022 - 08:09 GMT
Ukrainian delegation to meet Russian officials in Belarus border
People protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine during a rally across from the White House, in Washington, DC on February 27, 2022. Tens of thousands of Ukrainians have fled their country since Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion on Thursday. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP)
Highlights
An Ukrainian delegation to meet Russian officials in Belarus border.

A day after Russia's request to hold peace talks in Belarus, an Ukrainian delegation has arrived to hold negotiations with Russian officials, The Telegraph reported.

The Ukrainian delegation includes the country's defense minister Oleksii Reznikov and the deputy foreign minister Mykola Tochytskyi.

Belarus said that it had prepared the venue, near Pripyat river on the border with Belarus, that will host peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations four days after the start of the invasion.

On February 27th, Russia called on Ukraine to hold talks in Belarus. However, Ukaine refused to have discussions in Minsk since it is considered an ally to Moscow and Belarus allows Russian troops to pass through to attack Ukraine.

Tags:RussiaUkraineWarBelarus

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...