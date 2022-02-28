Ukraine Delegation Arrives in Belarus For Talks With Russia

A day after Russia's request to hold peace talks in Belarus, an Ukrainian delegation has arrived to hold negotiations with Russian officials, The Telegraph reported.

The Ukrainian delegation includes the country's defense minister Oleksii Reznikov and the deputy foreign minister Mykola Tochytskyi.

Ukraine has agreed to send a delegation to meet Russian representatives in neighbouring Belarus, a key Kremlin ally that has allowed Russian troops passage to attack Ukraine

Belarus said that it had prepared the venue, near Pripyat river on the border with Belarus, that will host peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations four days after the start of the invasion.

On February 27th, Russia called on Ukraine to hold talks in Belarus. However, Ukaine refused to have discussions in Minsk since it is considered an ally to Moscow and Belarus allows Russian troops to pass through to attack Ukraine.