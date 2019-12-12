  1. Home
  3. Ukraine: Odessa Fire Leaves 16 People Dead

Ukraine: Odessa Fire Leaves 16 People Dead

Published December 12th, 2019 - 10:46 GMT
Firefighters extinguish a fire inside a college building in central Odessa on December 4, 2019. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on December 5, 2019 that a deadly fire in the southern port city of Odessa could claim more victims, saying 14 people were still missing. Oleksandr GIMANOV / AFP
Firefighters extinguish a fire inside a college building in central Odessa on December 4, 2019. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on December 5, 2019 that a deadly fire in the southern port city of Odessa could claim more victims, saying 14 people were still missing. Oleksandr GIMANOV / AFP
Highlights
Fire broke out at Odessa Economics College last week, claiming 16 lives, say officials.

Death toll in Ukraine's Odessa fire rose to 16, the National State Emergency Service said on Thursday. 

Last week, a fire broke out on the third floor of the six-story Odessa Economics College in country's southern port city on the Black Sea.

According to the emergency service, the death toll was 13 on Wednesday.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

