Ukraine: Odessa Fire Leaves 16 People Dead

Fire broke out at Odessa Economics College last week, claiming 16 lives, say officials.
Death toll in Ukraine's Odessa fire rose to 16, the National State Emergency Service said on Thursday.
Last week, a fire broke out on the third floor of the six-story Odessa Economics College in country's southern port city on the Black Sea.
According to the emergency service, the death toll was 13 on Wednesday.
