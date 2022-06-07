Ukraine President Visits Donbas Front Lines Troops

  1. Home
Published June 7th, 2022 - 05:54 GMT
Ukrainian President
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) speaks to media in the town of Bucha, northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, on April 4, 2022. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky showed his support for fighters with a bold visit to the Donbas front lines, awarding medals and encouraging troops.

The Russian military has intensified its attack on the eastern Donbas region in recent weeks. Russia came close to winning the important hub city of Severodonetsk last week before Ukraine forces pushed them back during a counteroffensive Sunday.

"I want to thank you for your great work, for your service, for protecting all of us, our state," Zelensky told the troops. "I am grateful to everyone. I want to wish you and your families good health. Take care of yourselves."

Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai said Monday fierce fighting was continuing in the crucial city of Severodonetsk, a focal point of the latest Kremlin offensive with Russia regrouping for another military push there on Monday.

Zelensky visited the Zaporizhia, Donetsk and Luhansk regions on Sunday.

"I am proud of everyone whom I met, whom I shook hands with, with whom I communicated, whom I supported," Zelensky said in a video message later Sunday. "We brought something to the military.

 

"I will not talk about it in detail. We also brought you something from them. It is important. We brought confidence. And strength. I wish them health. Low bow to their parents. I wish victory to all of us."

This article has been adapted from its original source.

