Ukraine Refugee Count Exceeds Six Million

Data from the United Nations shows an additional one million refugees have fled Ukraine in the span of approximately one month, bringing the refugee total to over six million as of May 13.

The refugee count has steadily increased since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24. The U.N. has described the dire situation as the fastest growing refugee crisis in the region since World War II.

The number is only expected to climb higher as the war moves past Russia’s failed blitz to take control of the country and shifts into a more grueling battle for control in Ukraine's southern and eastern territories.

U.S. officials including National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan have said the war is now entering a more protracted phase that is likely to last months to years.

And while there’s no easy way to predict when exactly the war could come to an end, currently neither Ukraine nor Russia show any signs of admitting defeat.

Ukraine, with billions of dollars in aid and weapons from the EU and the United States, has been able to successfully repel Russia’s previous attempts to seize control of the country’s northern region and the capital Kyiv.

Russia on the other hand is refusing to admit defeat and is focusing more on an assault around Crimea and the Donbas region. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated that Russia will continue its “special military operation” in Ukraine until it accomplishes its goals, whatever those may be.

In turn, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who leading up to the war repeatedly called for diplomacy and negotiations to avoid conflict, has stated that Ukraine will continue to fight and settle for nothing less than a complete withdrawal of Russian military forces from Ukraine’s borders.