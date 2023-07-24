Breaking Headline

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu leaves hospital after surgery

July 24th, 2023
ALBAWABA - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was discharged from the hospital after undergoing a pacemaker surgery on Saturday night. On Monday morning, sources revealed that Netanyahu left Sheba Medical ...
  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Ukraine: Russia attacks grain hangar in Odesa

Ukraine: Russia attacks grain hangar in Odesa

Published July 24th, 2023 - 05:09 GMT
Odesa, grain hangar
Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of a missile strike in Odesa, on July 23, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Oleksandr GIMANOV / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Russian drone strike has targeted a grain hangar in Odesa region, Ukraine's military revealed on Monday.

Also ReadRussia declares Ukraine grain deal over, unless...Russia declares Ukraine grain deal over, unless...

In a statement, the Ukraine military added: "Tonight an almost four-hour attack by 'Shahed-136' drones was directed at the port infrastructure of the Danube."

The military command said on Telegram that as a result of the Russian drone attack a grain hangar was hit and damaged. 

Ukraine also reportedly said that three of the Iran-made Shahed attack drones used in the attack were destroyed by air defences.

Tags:grain hangarOdesaUkraineRussiaDroneWarAttackgrain deal

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now