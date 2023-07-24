Ukraine: Russia attacks grain hangar in Odesa

ALBAWABA - Russian drone strike has targeted a grain hangar in Odesa region, Ukraine's military revealed on Monday.

In a statement, the Ukraine military added: "Tonight an almost four-hour attack by 'Shahed-136' drones was directed at the port infrastructure of the Danube."

The military command said on Telegram that as a result of the Russian drone attack a grain hangar was hit and damaged.

Ukraine also reportedly said that three of the Iran-made Shahed attack drones used in the attack were destroyed by air defences.