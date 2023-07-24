Ukraine: Russia attacks grain hangar in Odesa

ALBAWABA - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was discharged from the hospital after undergoing a pacemaker surgery on Saturday night. On Monday morning, sources revealed that Netanyahu left Sheba Medical ...
ALBAWABA - Russian drone strike has targeted a grain hangar in Odesa region, Ukraine's military revealed on Monday.
In a statement, the Ukraine military added: "Tonight an almost four-hour attack by 'Shahed-136' drones was directed at the port infrastructure of the Danube."
The military command said on Telegram that as a result of the Russian drone attack a grain hangar was hit and damaged.
Ukraine also reportedly said that three of the Iran-made Shahed attack drones used in the attack were destroyed by air defences.