Ukraine shot down Russia's 11 Iskander missiles

ALBAWABA - Ukraine announced shooting down all 11 Iskander missiles launched by Russia, AFP reported on Monday.

Kyiv was targeted with one of the most intense air raids by Russia on Monday morning.

A local Ukrainian media outlet said that Russian airstrikes were reported in the capital Kyiv at 11 a.m. local time leaving one person injured so far.

Moreover, Ukraine's air raid siren was heard and several explosions were reported in Kyiv as well as Ukraine's air defense was activated.

russian terrorists launched another drone and cruise missile attack on Ukraine last night:



~40 Kh-101/Kh-555 missiles;

~35 Iranian-made Shahed drones.



37 missiles, 29 Shaheds, and one reconnaissance drone were shot down.



Glory to Ukraine's air defenders! — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 29, 2023

Defence of Ukraine announced in a Twitter post that its forces reported "40 Kh-101/Kh-555 missiles and 35 Iranian-made Shahed drones."

Furthermore, the Ukraine defense added that: "37 missiles, 29 Shaheds, and one reconnaissance drone were shot down."