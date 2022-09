ALBAWABA - The Ukraine's Kherson region is to hold a referendum to join Russia. The poll will be held on 23-27 September, 2022.

#BREAKING Ukraine's Kherson region to hold referendum on joining Russia on Sept. 23-27, Zaporizhzhia region considers organizing vote, according to local authorities pic.twitter.com/GvOOZS35aT — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) September 20, 2022