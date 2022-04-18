Ukraine's Laviv Hit With Five Russian Missiles

ALBAWABA - Five "powerful" Russian missiles have hit Lviv, a city in the west of the Ukraine according to AFP.

A Lviv resident told AFP they could see thick clouds of grey smoke in the sky

A Lviv resident told the French news agency he could see thick clouds of grey smoke in the sky.