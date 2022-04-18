Ukraine's Laviv Hit With Five Russian Missiles

  1. Home
Published April 18th, 2022 - 07:13 GMT
ALBAWABA -  Five "powerful" Russian missiles have hit Lviv, a city in the west of the Ukraine according to AFP.

Lviv has so far been spared much of the fighting since Russia invaded the Ukraine nearly two months ago, the city mayor says.

A Lviv resident told the French news agency he could see thick clouds of grey smoke in the sky.

