Ukraine's UN membership talks returns on the table

ALBAWAB - The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, reaffirmed the EU's unwavering support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty. In a significant announcement, he revealed that discussions about launching Ukraine's accession negotiations will take place before the year concludes.

Michel's message was conveyed during the Crimea Platform Summit held in Kyiv, where he highlighted the strategic role of Crimea in Russia's military actions in Ukraine. He emphasized that the tactics of "terror and persecution," witnessed in Crimea over nearly a decade, have now extended to various cities and villages within Ukraine.

Stressing the EU's stance against any unlawful alteration of Ukrainian territories' status, Michel underlined the imperative of respecting Ukraine's autonomy and territorial cohesion.

Promising continued financial and military assistance, Michel stated, "We stand united in your struggle for liberty, and as you rebuild your nation, the EU stands resolute beside you. Our support to Ukraine totals more than 76 billion euros. Additionally, we're devising a multi-year financial plan of around 50 billion euros."

Beyond the realm of finance, Michel also highlighted the EU's ongoing support for Turkey and its cooperation with the United Nations concerning the Black Sea Grain Agreement, along with aiding Ukraine's agricultural produce in gaining access to global markets.

Addressing Ukraine's citizens, Michel conveyed an optimistic message, "Last year marked Ukraine's attainment of EU candidate status. The question now shifts from 'if' to 'when' your EU future materializes. By year's end, the EU Council will delve into the prospect of initializing accession negotiations. I am confident that the people and leaders of Ukraine will seize this historic moment. Count on my unwavering support. Count on the EU. Regardless of the timeline, we remain steadfast by your side."