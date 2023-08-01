Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow skyscraper kills 6

ALBAWABA - Russian media blamed Kyiv for a skyscraper drone attack that killed 6 people in Moscow. Russian Defense Ministry issued a statement saying that Moscow and its surrounding region were attacked by drones overnight.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram that: "Several drones were shot down by air defense systems while trying to fly to Moscow. One flew into the same tower in (Moscow) City as last time. The facade on the 21st floor was damaged,".

Ukraine has one again attacked the Moscow City Business Center this morning, the same area they attacked 48 hours ago. Two drones were destroyed by air defense & 1 other lost control after being disabled by electronic warfare, crashing into the building.



Sobyanin referred to a similar attack on Sunday, in which two office towers in the Russian capital were damaged by downed Ukrainian drones. According to the mayor, neither of the attacks against the capital resulted in any casualties.

Earlier this month, Ukraine launched UAV drone attacks on Moscow on July 24 and 28, but there were no casualties or injuries.

Another attack was recorded on July 30, when Russia's Defense Ministry reported that Ukraine had attempted to use drones to attack the capital and the surrounding region. One of the downed UAVs collided with a skyscraper in the perimeter of the city, causing damage to the structure.

This comes after at least six people were killed when two Russian ballistic missiles targeted an apartment complex and a university building in Zelensky's hometown yesterday.

At least 75 people were injured in the Kyryvi Rih attack, which Zelensky described as an act of Russian "terror." Andriy Yermak, the head of Zelensky's office, said the "Russian army is barraging Kherson" and targeting residential areas, adding that four people were murdered and 17 were injured in the city.