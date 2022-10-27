UK's James Cleverly tells 'LGBT fans' to 'be respectful' in Qatar

ALBAWABA - British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is telling the LGBT community to be respectful when in Qatar to attend the World Cup.

Hi @JamesCleverly - we think your comments here are highly questionable and we don’t accept that anyone should have to flex or compromise. We also know a great consultancy to help you draft a more inclusive policy. Please feel free to give us a shout! https://t.co/qHiDtuiIkc — Social Rebuild (@SocialRebuild) October 26, 2022

This is creating a major row among the gay and lesbian community who are saying this is clearly unfair.

James Cleverly, Britain’s Foreign Secretary has told LGBT fans travelling to the World Cup in Qatar to “compromise” to stay safe. Not the best way to exert our British values. Maybe he should ask for safety guarantees from his Qatari counterpart instead. https://t.co/kiIt1nWeXt — Bill Browder (@Billbrowder) October 26, 2022

The social media has been rife with the comments about what Cleverly was saying. They reposted has views and in making strong comments about what he is saying that is seen as totally out of line.

James Cleverly would rather tell gay people to turn off their gayness for a fortnight than attempt to safeguard LGBTQ+ citizens travelling to Qatar for the World Cup. Our new Prime Minister is eager to segregate transgender people in sport. pic.twitter.com/yOSYh5ujOE — beedubree backup (@beedubree2) October 27, 2022

The British Foreign Secretary has had these are Muslim communities with traditions and culture and LGBT football fans should respect these when they are in Qatar. They should be 'respectful of the host nation'.