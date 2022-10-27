UK's James Cleverly tells 'LGBT fans' to 'be respectful' in Qatar

  1. Home
Published October 27th, 2022 - 05:02 GMT
UK Foreign Minister
James Cleverly (AFP Getty Images)

ALBAWABA - British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is telling the LGBT community to be respectful when in Qatar to attend the World Cup. 

This is creating a major row among the gay and lesbian community who are saying this is clearly unfair. 

The social media has been rife with the comments about what Cleverly was saying. They reposted has views and in making strong comments about what he is saying that is seen as totally out of line.

The British Foreign Secretary has had these are Muslim communities with traditions and culture and LGBT football fans should respect these when they are in Qatar. They should be 'respectful of the host nation'

 

