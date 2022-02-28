  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. The UN: 102 Civilians Killed, 500,000 Flee as Russia Invades Ukraine

The UN: 102 Civilians Killed, 500,000 Flee as Russia Invades Ukraine

Published February 28th, 2022 - 12:41 GMT
Over 100 civilians killed in attacks in Ukraine
A Ukrainian serviceman is seen in the window of a damaged residential building at Koshytsa Street, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, where a military shell allegedly hit, on February 25, 2022. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP)
Highlights
‘Most of civilians killed by explosive weapons including shelling from heavy artillery multi-launch rocket systems, air strikes,’ says UN rights chief

At least 102 civilians have been killed and 500,000 others have fled Ukraine as Russia launched a war on its western neighbor last Thursday, UN officials said on Monday.

Also ReadRussia: With War, Censorship Reaches New HeightsRussia: With War, Censorship Reaches New Heights

Michelle Bachelet, the UN high commissioner for human rights, said at the opening session of the Human Rights Council that the war is putting at risk “countless lives” in Ukraine.

She said her office has recorded 406 civilian casualties – including 102 killed, seven of them children, and 304 injured.

“Most of these civilians were killed by explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket systems, and air strikes. The real figures are, I fear, considerably higher,” said Bachelet.


In a Twitter post, Filippo Grandi, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) chief, said that number of refugees had risen to more than 500,000.

Bachelet said that millions of civilians, including vulnerable and older people, are forced to huddle in different forms of bomb shelters, such as underground stations, to escape explosions.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:civiliansRussiaUkraineWarUN Refugee AgencyUNrefugee agency

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...