UN Calls on Iraqi Officials to End Crackdown on Protesters

Violence escalated in Baghdad overnight Sunday and early Monday as anti-government protests continued, and a United Nations official called for an end to the violence.

At least two demonstrators were killed, according to reports. The Iraqi government had not confirmed the deaths.



As many as 50 were injured in what was the 16th weekend of protests. Demonstrators seek reforms, including the holding of a snap poll, appointment of an independent prime minister and a crackdown on corruption.

Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the special representative of the United Nations Secretary-General in Iraq Monday expressed concern over human rights violations in dealing with the protesters and called for the government to do more.

