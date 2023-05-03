UN chief holds press conference in Sudan

  1. Home
Published May 3rd, 2023 - 11:35 GMT
Martin Griffiths
UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths gestures during a press conference ahead of a donor conference for the humanitarian crisis in Yemen in Geneva on February 27, 2023. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

ALBAWABA - The United Nations Humanitarian Affairs Coordinator Martin Griffiths gave a press conference on Wednesday in Sudan amid continuous fighting which started on April 15.

Griffiths arrived in Sudan to show the U.N. support to the people in Sudan. He said: "Just arrived in Port Sudan to reaffirm the U.N.'s commitment to the Sudanese people."

He maintained: "In awe of the unwavering dedication of the humanitarian community & local volunteers doing their best to help."

Earlier, Griffiths held a meeting with Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto and discussed the worsening humanitarian crisis in Sudan and ways to respond.

The Kenyan government said in a statement: "The meeting resolved that it is imperative to find ways to provide humanitarian support to the people of Sudan “with or without a ceasefire."

Fighting erupted in Sudan in mid-April between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Clashes left 550 people killed and over 4,900 injured, according to Sudan’s Health Ministry.

