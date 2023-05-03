UN chief holds press conference in Sudan

ALBAWABA - The United Nations Humanitarian Affairs Coordinator Martin Griffiths gave a press conference on Wednesday in Sudan amid continuous fighting which started on April 15.

Griffiths arrived in Sudan to show the U.N. support to the people in Sudan. He said: "Just arrived in Port Sudan to reaffirm the U.N.'s commitment to the Sudanese people."

Just arrived in Port #Sudan to reaffirm the @UN's commitment to the Sudanese people.



In awe of the unwavering dedication of the humanitarian community & local volunteers doing their best to help. pic.twitter.com/18iLP2Ivm0 — Martin Griffiths (@UNReliefChief) May 3, 2023

He maintained: "In awe of the unwavering dedication of the humanitarian community & local volunteers doing their best to help."

Earlier, Griffiths held a meeting with Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto and discussed the worsening humanitarian crisis in Sudan and ways to respond.

The Kenyan government said in a statement: "The meeting resolved that it is imperative to find ways to provide humanitarian support to the people of Sudan “with or without a ceasefire."

Thank you, @WilliamsRuto, for your leadership and support for urgent humanitarian action in #Sudan.



We need a strong plan moving forward to prevent the situation from further spiraling. https://t.co/ZAINbsobQn — Martin Griffiths (@UNReliefChief) May 1, 2023

Fighting erupted in Sudan in mid-April between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Clashes left 550 people killed and over 4,900 injured, according to Sudan’s Health Ministry.