UN Confirms 691 Civilians Killed, 1143 Injured in Ukraine

Payton Bruni

Payton Bruni

Published March 16th, 2022 - 08:15 GMT
UN Confirms 691 Civilians Killed, 1143 Injured in Ukraine
This photograph taken on March 16, 2022 shows smoke rising after an explosion in Kyiv. Several explosions rocked Kyiv early March 16, 2022, according to AFP journalists in the city, with emergency services saying two residential buildings were damaged and two people wounded. The blasts came as Russia intensifies attacks on the Ukrainian capital, which was placed under curfew late March 15, 2022 due to what its mayor called a "difficult and dangerous moment". (Photo by Aris Messinis / AFP)

The United Nations released an updated report on March 15 confirming that 691 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 1,143 have been injured.

The report, published and updated by the U.N. Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), notes this is a low estimate, however.

“OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, especially in government-controlled territory and especially in recent days, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration,” the U.N. noted.

According to the report, those killed include “135 men, 99 women, 7 girls, 11 boys, as well as 30 children and 409 adults whose sex is yet unknown.” Of the 1,143 people injured, 62 are children.

On March 15 the U.N. also reported that 3 million people had fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion of the country began on Feb. 24., sparking the fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II.
 

 

