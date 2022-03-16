UN Confirms 691 Civilians Killed, 1143 Injured in Ukraine

The United Nations released an updated report on March 15 confirming that 691 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 1,143 have been injured.

The report, published and updated by the U.N. Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), notes this is a low estimate, however.

“OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, especially in government-controlled territory and especially in recent days, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration,” the U.N. noted.

According to the report, those killed include “135 men, 99 women, 7 girls, 11 boys, as well as 30 children and 409 adults whose sex is yet unknown.” Of the 1,143 people injured, 62 are children.

On March 15 the U.N. also reported that 3 million people had fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion of the country began on Feb. 24., sparking the fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II.

