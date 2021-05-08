The UN is 'Deeply Concerned' by The Israeli Violence in Jerusalem

A UN peace envoy said Saturday that he was "deeply concerned" by heightened tensions and violence in and around Jerusalem.

"Deeply concerned by the heightened tensions & violence in & around #Jerusalem. I call on all to act responsibly & maintain calm. All must respect the status quo of holy sites in Jerusalem’s Old City in the interest of peace & stability. Political & religious leaders must act now," Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland said on Twitter.

Israeli police can been seen attacking worshippers inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque, trapped hundreds of worshipers including children and women in the occupied East Jerusalem's Old City.#SaveSheikhJarrah

#AlAqsa#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/Wpj389GqGE — Zubaid Ahmad (@ZubaidAhmad12) May 8, 2021

Wennesland’s comments followed a raid Friday by Israeli police at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli police attempted to disperse worshippers inside the Haram al-Sharif area of Al-Aqsa Mosque, using stun grenades and gas bombs.

The number of injured rose to 178 in Israeli attacks at Al-Aqsa Mosque, Damascus Gate of the Old City and the Sheikh Jarrah district in East Jerusalem, the Palestinian Red Crescent said in a statement.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the "Temple Mount," claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.

