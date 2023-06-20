UN donors pledge $1.5B in humanitarian aid to Sudan

ALBAWABA - UN donors came together to raise $1.5 billion to battle against what is considered to be the worst humanitarian crisis Sudan has suffered in ages.

n estimated $1.5 billion was raised for Sudan during a donor conference held on Monday to aid the people of Sudan in their fight against the deteriorating humanitarian situation brought on by the nearly three-month-long war that has torn through the nation.

During his speech, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned about targeting humanitarian crews and the effect that has on delivering proper care to those affected by the catastrophe across Sudan.

"Deadly violence against aid workers and the looting of humanitarian property and supplies have made aid operations even more difficult and dangerous", said Guterres.

The people of Sudan and those of neighboring countries are shouldering the burden of a terrible crisis.



We must do everything we can to support them.



The @UN stands with the courageous Sudanese people & their wishes & hopes for a better future.https://t.co/FApzpQuC1Q — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) June 19, 2023

The three-day ceasefire brought a sense of calm to the streets of Khartoum following a number of breached ceasefire deals that neither of the warring parties were committed to.