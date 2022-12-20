  1. Home
UN envoy: Israeli troops kill 150 Palestinians in 2022

Israeli soldiers on a raid
Israeli security forces raid the Palestinian Shuafat refugee camp in Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem, 10 October 2022 (AFP)

ALBAWABA - More than a 150 Palestinians were killed by Israeli army gunfire in 2022. This has been one of the worst years of death toll, figures presented by a United Nations report.

Speaking to the Security Council, Monday, UN Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland said 150 Palestinians were killed on different cities and towns in the West Bank in clashes and protests with the Israeli army. 

The UN Special Coordinator for the Peace Process added 20 Israelis were also killed in 2022, adding “I am gravely concerned by the sharp increase in violence against civilians on both sides, which exacerbates mistrust and undermines a peaceful resolution to the conflict,” he said.

Wennesland was presenting his special report covering the period from 21 September till 7 December and said  he was “particularly appalled” that boys and girls continue to fall victim to violence, adding 44 young Palestinians and one Israeli child lost their lives in 2022. 

The UN envoy and as he says in his speech, provides a depressing reading of the violent developments experienced in the Palestinian territories, expressing concern over Israeli settlement expansion in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which the world body says constitutes a flagrant violation of UN resolutions and international law as reported in Anadolu.

Some 4,800 housing units were advanced this year in Area C of the West Bank, and the number of housing units advanced more than tripled from the previous year – from 900 units in 2021 to 3,100 units in 2022, he said, urging Israel to cease advancement of all settlement activities as well as the demolition of Palestinian-owned properties.

 

