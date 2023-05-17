UN estimates value of Sudan aid needs at more $3B

ALBAWABA - The United Nations estimated the value of Sudan's aid needs at more than three billion dollars. It also expected that the number of refugees fleeing Sudan would reach one million this year.

The United Nations announced that it estimated at more than three billion dollars the amount of aid that Sudan needs in the humanitarian field and for refugees, AFP reported.

The United Nations said that new statistics showed that Sudan currently needs around $2.6 billion, compared to $1.75 billion in December estimates.

In addition to the need for an additional $470.4 million for refugees who have fled the country, according to estimates.

Since April, Sudan has been witnessing massive clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, which left hundreds dead and wounded, not to mention a large number of refugees who fled their country in search of a safe haven.