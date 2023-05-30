  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. UN extends arms embargo on South Sudan

UN extends arms embargo on South Sudan

Published May 30th, 2023 - 04:08 GMT
South Sudan
Members of the South Sudan People's Defence Forces (SSPDF) army arrive for deployment at the International Airport in Goma, Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, on April 2, 2023. (Photo by Glody MURHABAZI / AFP)

ALBAWABA - The United Nations announced extending arms embargo and sanctions imposed on individuals in troubled South Sudan, the U.N. Security Council confirmed on Tuesday.

The U.N. called all parties to "avoid a relapse into widespread conflict." The arms embargo was extended until May 31, 2024.

The council resolution drafted by the U.S. was approved with 10 votes in favor and five members abstaining; China, Russia, Ghana, Gabon and Mozambique, AFP reported on Tuesday.

The U.N. Security Council shared its worries over "the continued intensification of violence prolonging the political, security, economic, and humanitarian crisis in most parts of the country.

Tags:arms embargoSouth SudanU.N.United Nations

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...