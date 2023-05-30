UN extends arms embargo on South Sudan

ALBAWABA - The United Nations announced extending arms embargo and sanctions imposed on individuals in troubled South Sudan, the U.N. Security Council confirmed on Tuesday.

The U.N. called all parties to "avoid a relapse into widespread conflict." The arms embargo was extended until May 31, 2024.

The council resolution drafted by the U.S. was approved with 10 votes in favor and five members abstaining; China, Russia, Ghana, Gabon and Mozambique, AFP reported on Tuesday.

The U.N. Security Council shared its worries over "the continued intensification of violence prolonging the political, security, economic, and humanitarian crisis in most parts of the country.