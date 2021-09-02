  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. UN: Food Stocks May Run Out By October in Afghanistan

UN: Food Stocks May Run Out By October in Afghanistan

Published September 2nd, 2021 - 08:59 GMT
food stocks in Afghanistan could run out, UN says.
A baker waits for customers at a bakery in Kabul on June 11, 2021. (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP)
Highlights
UN needs at least $200M to be able to provide food to most vulnerable

A top UN official warned Wednesday that the World Food Program’s food stocks in Afghanistan may run out by the end of September without additional funding. 

Also ReadWhat is The Fate of LGBTQ Members Under Taliban Rule?What is The Fate of LGBTQ Members Under Taliban Rule?

"We will not be able to provide those essential food items because we'll be out of stocks, and for us to keep the current demand, we need at least $200 million only for the food sector, to be able to provide the food to the most vulnerable," the UN's humanitarian coordinator in Afghanistan, Ramiz Alakbarov, told reporters from the capital Kabul.


Alakbarov also noted that at least one third of Afghanistan's population does not know how long they will have to deal with food insecurity.

On Tuesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Afghanistan is facing an impending “humanitarian catastrophe” as the Taliban take control of the war-torn nation.

"A humanitarian catastrophe looms," he said in a statement. "Amid a severe drought and with harsh winter conditions on the horizon, extra food, shelter and health supplies must be urgently fast-tracked into the country."

Also ReadWhat is The Fate of LGBTQ Members Under Taliban Rule?Taliban's $85bn Worth of Arsenal: Why Did the US Leave its Equipment Behind?

The Taliban seized Afghanistan after taking control of Kabul on Aug. 15, forcing President Ashraf Ghani and other top officials to leave the country.

The US on Monday announced the completion of its efforts to withdraw all of its forces from Afghanistan, bringing to an end the longest war in American history.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:UNAfghanistanTalibanfood stocks

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...