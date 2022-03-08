UN Human Rights Commissioner Visits China's Uygur Capital in May

  1. Home
Published March 8th, 2022 - 09:54 GMT
ALBAWABA - The United Nations Human Rights High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet is to visit China this coming May.

Bachelet visit is breaking news on the social media. Reports say she will be a visit to Xinjiang as part of her trip to China. 

Xinjiang is the capital of the Uygur region located in the northwest of the country.

 


