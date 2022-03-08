UN Human Rights Commissioner Visits China's Uygur Capital in May

ALBAWABA - The United Nations Human Rights High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet is to visit China this coming May.

UN Human Rights High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet to visit China in May, including a visit to Xinjiang. — Finbarr Bermingham (@fbermingham) March 8, 2022

Bachelet visit is breaking news on the social media. Reports say she will be a visit to Xinjiang as part of her trip to China.

Ministry of foreign affairs of China「China welcomes Ms. Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, to China and Xinjiang. We have already issued an invitation. The two sides have been in communication on this regard.…… — mirain (@mirain2210) March 6, 2022

Xinjiang is the capital of the Uygur region located in the northwest of the country.