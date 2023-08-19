UN Intervenes in Cyprus amidst Greek Cypriot provocation

ALBAWABA - Tensions escalated in Cyprus as UN forces intervened during a road widening operation in the shared village of Pyla, where both Turkish and Greek Cypriots reside.

The provocation was ignited by the Greek Cypriot administration, prompting a clash between UN troops and Turkish special operations personnel.

Amidst accusations from the UN, EU, Greece, and the Greek Cypriot side, TRNC President Ersin Tatar expressed his disappointment, stating, "I did not anticipate this from the UN; it's a matter of basic humanity." In response, Turkish Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu stood firm, asserting that "we are justified, and the road will be constructed."

Recent developments involve the TRNC's initiative to expand and pave a road in the Pyla village, where Turkish and Greek Cypriots have coexisted since the 1974 Cyprus Peace Operation. This project was communicated to the UN by the TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs a year ago. The project, which spans 7 kilometers within TRNC territory from the border villages of Yiğitler to Pyla, was completed in recent days.

UN troops attempted to obstruct Turkish workers by placing barbed wire and concrete blocks along the road route on TRNC soil. However, they encountered resistance from Turkish Special Forces and police accompanying the workers, resulting in a brief confrontation.

Contrary to UN allegations, the TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied reports of injuries to UN soldiers or any attack on their vehicles during the Pyla village incident. The ministry condemned the UN Security Council's condemnation as "unacceptable."