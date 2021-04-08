The UN, Jordan Call For Acceptable Political Solution in Syria

It is important to find a political solution to the Syrian crisis that will be acceptable to the Syrian people, Jordan’s foreign minister and the UN special envoy to Syria have said during a phone call between them.

Ayman Safadi and Geir Pedersen stressed the necessity to maintain the country’s unity and territorial integrity, restoring peace, removing terrorism and ending foreign interference to create an environment which is suitable for the voluntary return of refugees, during their discussion, daily Jordan Times reported.

Safadi reiterated Jordan’s support for the UN’s role and efforts towards creating a political solution in Syria under UN Resolution 2254.

“While we are seeking progress towards a political solution, practical steps must be taken to improve Syrians' living conditions in Syrian regions, including southern Syria, which will serve the country’s stability,” Jordan Times quoted Safadi.

He also emphasized on the importance of providing support to communities which are hosting refugees, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic.