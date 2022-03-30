UN: Over 4 Million Refugees Have Fled Ukraine

The United Nations announced on March 30, 2022, that over 4 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion of the country began on Feb. 24.

The updated number reflects an increase of 1 million refugees across two weeks from when the U.N. last reported the refugee count to be at 3 million on March 15.

4 million have fled Ukraine

~ 6.5 million are displaced inside the country

~ 13 million are estimated to be stranded in affected areas or unable to leave



The U.N. also reported that 6.5 million people have been displaced inside of Ukraine and an estimated 13 million people are stranded or unable to leave Ukraine.

Russian officials announced on March 29 that it would reduce its military operations on Ukraine's capital Kyiv and nearby Chernihiv, but Ukrainian officials reported the following day that Russia has continued to repeatedly bomb Chernihiv.

As of March 29, the U.N. reported that 1,179 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 1,860 have been injured. The U.N. has emphasized that these numbers are likely much lower than the true number of civilians hurt or killed in Ukraine.