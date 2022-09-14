The UN Pleads With The Azeri-Armenian Sides to De-escalate

United Nations Chief Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called on Azerbaijan and Armenia to de-escalate tensions amid recent fighting which claimed lives on both sides.
"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about reports of renewed fighting along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border," his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.
Guterres urged both sides to take immediate steps to deescalate tensions, exercise maximum restraint, and resolve any outstanding issues through dialogue and within existing formats, Dujarric said.
