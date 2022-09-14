The UN Pleads With The Azeri-Armenian Sides to De-escalate

  1. Home
Published September 14th, 2022 - 06:52 GMT
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks during a joint press conference with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (not pictured) at the Foreign ministry in Islamabad on September 9, 2022. (Photo by Ghulam Rasool / AFP)

United Nations Chief Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called on Azerbaijan and Armenia to de-escalate tensions amid recent fighting which claimed lives on both sides.

"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about reports of renewed fighting along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border," his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

Guterres urged both sides to take immediate steps to deescalate tensions, exercise maximum restraint, and resolve any outstanding issues through dialogue and within existing formats, Dujarric said.


