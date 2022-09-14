The UN Pleads With The Azeri-Armenian Sides to De-escalate

United Nations Chief Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called on Azerbaijan and Armenia to de-escalate tensions amid recent fighting which claimed lives on both sides.

"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about reports of renewed fighting along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border," his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for solidarity and cooperation to address a 'world in peril' https://t.co/zNVQZJd8tB pic.twitter.com/8NHiEZTTii — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) September 14, 2022

Guterres urged both sides to take immediate steps to deescalate tensions, exercise maximum restraint, and resolve any outstanding issues through dialogue and within existing formats, Dujarric said.