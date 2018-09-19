UN Praises Turkey-Russia Deal to Demilitarize Syria's Idlib

UN humanitarian coordinator for Syria Panos Moumtzis (Twitter)

The U.N.’s humanitarian coordinator for the Syria crisis on Tuesday voiced approval for the recent agreement between Turkey and Russia to demilitarize Syria's northwestern Idlib province, the last major stronghold of the Syrian opposition.

Supporting opposite sides of the conflict, Ankara and Moscow signed the agreement on Monday in Russia's Black Sea resort town of Sochi.

During a regular visit to Ankara to discuss the situation in Idlib with Turkish officials, Panos Moumtzis said it is “very important” to avoid military escalation, protect civilians, respect freedoms, and make sure humanitarian work and access is allowed in Syria.

“The Sochi agreement is extremely important and definitely a step in the right direction,” he added.

Moumtzis cited a key issue of his visit as implementation of the deal, which envisages a disarmament zone of 15-20 kilometers (9.3-12.4 miles) on either side of Idlib’s southern and eastern borders.

“What we’re really interested in is to have full and unhindered access to people in need,” he said, adding that it is also critical to ensure the free movement of civilians to cross the frontier and make sure civilian areas are not targeted in case of conflict.

Referring to Turkey’s “very active” role in hosting Syrian refugees and facilitating aid provision to civilians across its border, Moumtzis expressed appreciation for the “respect” and “dignity” Syrians have gotten in Turkey.

Turkey currently hosts some 3.5 million Syrian refugees, more than any other country in the world.

Over 6.2 million internally displaced persons remain in the continuing humanitarian “emergency” of Syria, according to Moumtzis, with 40 percent of U.N. and affiliated aid being provided from across the border.

“The people of Syria still need our help. Our support is still continuing, and there is still a road to be pursued to what we all hope is peace and stability for all Syrians, wherever they are,” he added

