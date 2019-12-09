UN-Recognized Libya's GNA Prevents Haftar Forces From Entering Tripoli

Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) said Sunday that forces loyal to military commander Khalifa Haftar were prevented from entering the capital.

GNA military spokesman Mohammed Kanunu said the multinational forces had planned to enter Tripoli on Friday but were caught in a narrow field in the countryside and neutralized before attacking the city.

He said the GNA named the successful operation "the Friday Victory".

A warplane belonging to forces loyal to the East Libya-based military commander was also downed Saturday and its pilot captured.



As a result, the number of warplanes belonging to Haftar forces that have been shot down rose to 15.

In April, Haftar’s forces launched a military campaign to capture Tripoli from the GNA but have so far failed to progress beyond the city’s outskirts.

According to UN data, over 1,000 people have been killed since the start of the operation and more than 5,000 injured.

Since the ouster of late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates and another in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

This article has been adapted from its original source.