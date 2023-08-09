UN resumes work in Lebanon's Palestinian Camp amid clashes

ALBAWABA - The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has announced the recommencement of its operations in Lebanon's largest Palestinian camp, following a suspension of ten days due to clashes.

UNRWA released a statement regarding the cessation of its activities, triggered by the conflicts that erupted in Ayn el-Helva, located in southern Lebanon, on July 29.

The statement elaborated that, with the situation having calmed down in the camp, the UNRWA-affiliated health center has resumed patient admissions as of today. Additionally, it was reported that waste collection has resumed, and streets have been cleared.

Dorothee Klaus, UNRWA's Director of Affairs in Lebanon, expressed in the statement, "We hope for the camp to remain calm. Today, we have heard about refugees who couldn't leave their homes, enduring days of intense conflicts, with the injured attempting to flee and children crying out of fear. UNRWA will clear the debris and rubble, repair damaged power lines and water pipes. However, a secure environment is essential for UNRWA to function."

The clashes in Ayn el-Helva:

The largest Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon, Ayn el-Helva, witnessed clashes that began on July 29, resulting in 12 fatalities and more than 60 injuries. Although a ceasefire was announced on July 31 among Palestinian groups within the camp under the mediation of Lebanese parties, sporadic conflicts continued. Lebanese Minister of Interior, Bessam Mevlevi, confirmed on August 7 that the situation in Ayn el-Helva Refugee Camp had stabilized.