ALBAWABA - In a statement released today, the United Nations accused Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of ordering the burial of at least 87 people in mass graves in Darfur.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, stated: "I condemn in the strongest terms the killing of civilians and those unable to fight back, and I am appalled by the cruel and degrading manner in which the dead, their families and communities have been treated."