  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. UN Says 4.5 Million Refugees Flee Ukraine

UN Says 4.5 Million Refugees Flee Ukraine

Published April 11th, 2022 - 07:29 GMT
UN Says 4.5 Million Refugees Have Fled Ukraine
Refugees from Ukraine stand in line for free train tickets in the hall of the main railway station in Przemysl, southeastern Poland, near the Polish-Ukrainian border on April 1, 2022. The number of Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russia's war in their country has crossed 4.1 million, the United Nations said on April 1, adding: "This tragedy must stop". The flow of people escaping across the western borders to flee the Russian assault has settled at around 40,000 a day over the past week. (Photo by Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP)

According to data from the United Nations, Ukraine’s refugee count has reached another disastrous mark as 4.5 million people flee the country.

From the beginning of Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24 to the U.N.’s last update to the refugee count on April 9, 4.5 million people fled the country in under two months.

The U.N. said Russia’s invasion has caused the fastest growing refugee crisis since WWII. “In the first five weeks, more than four million refugees from Ukraine crossed borders into neighboring countries,” the U.N. report noted.

A little over a week ago on March 30, the U.N. reported the refugee count to be at 4 million. Every week since the invasion began hundreds of thousands of people were displaced and in some weeks over a million were displaced.

Poland has received the majority of the refugees fleeing Ukraine, taking in approximately 2.6 million people.

Below Poland are neighboring Romania with 686,232 refugees, Hungary with 419,101 refugees and Moldova with 410,882 refugees according to the U.N. data.
 

 

Tags:UkraineRussiainvasionWarrefugeesUnited Nations

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...