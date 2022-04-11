UN Says 4.5 Million Refugees Flee Ukraine

According to data from the United Nations, Ukraine’s refugee count has reached another disastrous mark as 4.5 million people flee the country.

From the beginning of Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24 to the U.N.’s last update to the refugee count on April 9, 4.5 million people fled the country in under two months.

The U.N. said Russia’s invasion has caused the fastest growing refugee crisis since WWII. “In the first five weeks, more than four million refugees from Ukraine crossed borders into neighboring countries,” the U.N. report noted.

A little over a week ago on March 30, the U.N. reported the refugee count to be at 4 million. Every week since the invasion began hundreds of thousands of people were displaced and in some weeks over a million were displaced.

Poland has received the majority of the refugees fleeing Ukraine, taking in approximately 2.6 million people.

Below Poland are neighboring Romania with 686,232 refugees, Hungary with 419,101 refugees and Moldova with 410,882 refugees according to the U.N. data.

