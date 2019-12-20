UN: Only a Political Solution Can Solve The Libyan Crisis

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) released a statement Friday on social media expressing concern over recent developments in Libya.

"UNSMIL regrets the recent developments: military escalation, growing foreign interference in Libya & exchange of treason accusations by Libyan parties, which put the unity of Libya at risk. The mission believes that a political solution is the only solution to the crisis,” it said.



“UNSMIL will continue its relentless efforts to reach a unified intl. position on the Libyan crisis. It urges Libyans to return to dialogue; safeguard the lives of innocents; end fighting among brothers; curb foreign interference; and prevent further catastrophes on civilians."

In April, forces loyal to eastern Libya commander Khalifa Haftar launched a military campaign to capture Tripoli but have so far failed to progress beyond the city's outskirts.

On Dec. 12, however, Haftar announced that he had ordered his militants to launch a "decisive battle" to capture the city.

According to UN data, more than 1,000 people have been killed and over 5,000 injured since the start of the operation.

Since the ouster of late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates and another in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

