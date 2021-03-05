  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. UN: Syria Must Eliminate Its Chemical Weapons

UN: Syria Must Eliminate Its Chemical Weapons

Published March 5th, 2021 - 05:21 GMT
Syria's chemical weapons
A youth looks out through a metal fence as she stands in the rain at Camp Roj, where relatives of people suspected of belonging to the Islamic State (IS) group are held, in the countryside near al-Malikiyah (Derik) in Syria's northeastern Hasakah province, on February 4, 2021. Two Frenchwomen linked to the Islamic State group held by Kurdish forces in Syria are seriously sick and need urgent repatriation, the Kurdish Red Crescent said. Delil SOULEIMAN / AFP
Highlights
Syria has made limited developments in eliminating its chemical weapons

The United Nations Security Council (UN) said Thursday that Syria has made only "limited developments" in eliminating its chemical weapons since 2013.

U.N. High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu told the Security Council that investigations into Syria's implementation of U.N. resolution 2118 identified "gaps, inconsistencies and discrepancies that remain unresolved."

"At this stage, the declaration submitted by [Syria] cannot be considered accurate and complete," Nakamitsu said.


Nakamitsu noted that 19 declaration-related issues remain outstanding including several from 2014.

One issue involves a facility the Syrian National Authority declared was not used for the production of chemical weapons, while analysis by the Declaration Assessment Team indicated that the production and/or weaponization of chemical warfare nerve agents did take place there.

Additionally, Syria has yet to provide sufficient technical information or explanations related to the discovery of a Schedule 2 chemical at the Research Center's Barzah facilities during inspections in 2018.

"There is no justification for the use of chemical weapons by anyone, anywhere and under any circumstances," said Nakamitsu. "Those who have used them must be identified and held to account."

This article has been adapted from its original source.     

Tags:Izumi NakamitsuSyriaUNChemical weapons

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2021. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...