UN: Syria Must Eliminate Its Chemical Weapons

The United Nations Security Council (UN) said Thursday that Syria has made only "limited developments" in eliminating its chemical weapons since 2013.

U.N. High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu told the Security Council that investigations into Syria's implementation of U.N. resolution 2118 identified "gaps, inconsistencies and discrepancies that remain unresolved."

Iran is also a signatory to the 1997 chemical weapons convention, and it has resolutely covered up the Assad regime’s 300+ chemical weapons attacks in Syria, attacks that murdered thousands of women and children. https://t.co/5GXB1fmA4J — Oz Katerji (@OzKaterji) March 4, 2021

"At this stage, the declaration submitted by [Syria] cannot be considered accurate and complete," Nakamitsu said.



Nakamitsu noted that 19 declaration-related issues remain outstanding including several from 2014.

One issue involves a facility the Syrian National Authority declared was not used for the production of chemical weapons, while analysis by the Declaration Assessment Team indicated that the production and/or weaponization of chemical warfare nerve agents did take place there.

India has consistently underlined the need for an impartial and objective investigation into any alleged use of chemical weapons: R Ravindra, DPR-Political Coordinator at the UN Security Council meeting on Syria pic.twitter.com/Gs1b3V19lV — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2021

Additionally, Syria has yet to provide sufficient technical information or explanations related to the discovery of a Schedule 2 chemical at the Research Center's Barzah facilities during inspections in 2018.

"There is no justification for the use of chemical weapons by anyone, anywhere and under any circumstances," said Nakamitsu. "Those who have used them must be identified and held to account."