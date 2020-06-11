At The UN Table: Will The Libyan Warring Sides Ever Sit Together?

Libya's warring sides have begun to engage in a new round of ceasefire talks, the United Nations said on Wednesday.

The Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army have each met separately with UN negotiators, the UN Libya mission (UNSMIL) said.

"The Mission is particularly concerned by reports of escalation and mobilization in and around the city of Sirte", the mission said in its statement announcing the talks were under way.

It added that "it calls on them to de-escalate to avoid further civilian casualties and new waves of displacement."

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo welcomed the resumption of talks.

"The agreement between the GNA and LNA to re-enter UN security talks was a good first step, very positive," Pompeo said.

"Quick and good-faith negotiations are now required to implement a ceasefire and relaunch the UN-led intra-Libyan political talks," Pompeo told a news conference.

"It’s time ... for all Libyans and all sides to act so that neither Russia or any other country can interfere in Libya’s sovereignty for its own game," Pompeo said.

He was speaking shortly after European leaders also backed a truce and talks in the joint military commission made up of officers from both sides of the Libyan conflict.

The commission was set up following a January peace conference.

US President Donald Trump spoke to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Wednesday and praised his efforts to promote political reconciliation in Libya, the White House said.

The two leaders discussed ways to resume the UN ceasefire talks and the departure of all foreign forces from Libya.

Trump also discussed Libya in a call on Monday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who said the two agreed on "some issues."

This article has been adapted from its original source.