UN Update: Ukraine Refugee Count Exceeds 3.6 Million

On March 15 the United Nations reported that an estimated 3 million refugees had fled Ukraine. A week later, the U.N. released an update showing that number had increased by 600,000.

As of March 22, 2022, the refugee count stands at roughly 3.6 million as people seek safety from Russia’s invasion of the country which has killed hundreds and left Ukrainian cities like Mariupol in ruins.

Poland continues to receive the majority of the refugees with U.N. estimates citing that 2.1 million people have crossed its border with Ukraine.

Following Poland are Romania receiving an estimated 555,021, Moldova an estimated 371,104 and Hungary an estimated 324,397.

The U.N. reported that 4 million people are likely to flee Ukraine, an estimation which is rapidly becoming a reality.

As of March 22, data from the U.N. shows that 953 civilians have been killed and 1,557 have been injured in Ukraine. The U.N. report on civilian casualties notes that their numbers are likely lower than the true number of civilians who have been killed.

