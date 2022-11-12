The UN urges Iran to stop punishing its people

UN experts on Friday urged Iranian authorities to stop indicting people with charges punishable by death for participation in peaceful demonstrations.

Eight people were charged on Oct. 29 by the Islamic Revolutionary Court in Tehran province, with crimes carrying the death penalty, including “waging war against God” and “corruption on earth,” the experts said in a statement.

Killings and detentions of children in Iran must end, UN child rights committee urgeshttps://t.co/cmpaeJUr4t — UN News (@UN_News_Centre) November 12, 2022

They urged Iranian authorities to stop using the death penalty to squash protests.

On Nov. 6, 227 members of parliament called on the judiciary to act decisively against people arrested during the protests and to carry out punishment carrying the death penalty, experts noted.

Since nationwide protests in November 2019, the imposition of the death penalty has been widely used against individuals for participating in protests under unsubstantiated murder charges or vague national security charges.

In 2020, at least two individuals were executed following their participation in protests.

On Oct. 31, the Tehran prosecutor announced that some 1,000 indictments had been issued in connection with recent “riots” in Tehran province alone.

"My experience with the @UN leaves me to suspect that the organization will once again fail the Iranian people—just as it has failed the people of other nations who suffer from autocratic rule.”@goliameri urges for more action addressing abuses in Iran. https://t.co/yIWzqaP52x — Freedom House (@freedomhouse) November 10, 2022

The prosecutor said trials were scheduled in the Islamic Revolutionary Court for cases against several individuals.

Public trials would take place “in the coming days,” the prosecutor said.

The UN experts said: “With the continuous repression of protests, many more indictments on charges carrying the death penalty and death sentences might soon be issued.”

“We fear that women and girls, who have been at the forefront of protests, and especially women human rights defenders, who have been arrested and jailed for demanding the end of systemic and systematic discriminatory laws, policies and practices might be particularly targeted,” the experts said.

12. The @IranHrm urges UN, The High Commissioner for #HumanRights, the @UN_HRC and the Special Rapporteur on #Iran, to take immediate action.

A fact-finding mission must be sent to investigate Iran’s illegal actions and the killing of innocent, unarmed protesters by authorities. — ADPP_Iran (@ADPPIran_BEL) November 9, 2022

Thousands of peaceful protesters have been arrested since Sept. 16, including many women, children and youth, lawyers, human rights defenders, and activists, the statement said, adding that at least 51 of them were journalists.

Fourteen were reportedly released on bail, while 37 remain detained. Many of the arrested individuals remain in incommunicado detention, it added.

IRGC Head Warns Protesters To End Demonstrations As UN Urges Iran To Respect Human Rights https://t.co/UcgmP37QKH — Mynameis...Miro (@zg4ever) October 30, 2022

“The crackdown on peaceful demonstrations has continued unabated, and the death toll has risen to at least 304 people killed, including 24 women and 41 children. Baluchi and Kurdish minorities have continued to be disproportionately affected by the repression,” the experts said.