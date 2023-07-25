UN watchdog inspects mines near Zaporizhzhia poweplant

ALBAWABA - Later on Monday, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said that mines were discovered on the outskirts of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power facility by experts from IAEA.

Some mines were discovered by the IAEA team in a buffer zone between the site's internal and external perimeter. The experts indicated that they were in a restricted area that only operating plant staff could access and that they faced away from the site.

"Having such explosives on the site is inconsistent with the IAEA safety standards and nuclear security guidance and creates additional psychological pressure on plant staff – even if the IAEA’s initial assessment based on its own observations and the plant’s clarifications is that any detonation of these mines should not affect the site’s nuclear safety and security systems" said Grossi.



