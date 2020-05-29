Under Curfew: Jordan Police Arrest a Man Stealing Water to Sell!

One of the suspects involved in the assault against the Disi Water Conveyance Project was arrested on Wednesday night, the Ministry of Water and Irrigation said on Thursday.

The suspect owns a water tanker that he illegally filled up after the attack in order to sell water, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The suspect was caught in cooperation with the Interior Ministry and Karak’s Governor Bashar Aldaboubi, and in coordination with the Karak police and the Preventive Security Department, the statement said, adding that an investigation is ongoing and the suspect will be referred to the judiciary.

The ministry recorded five violations during the 72-hour comprehensive curfew that started last Friday, and the fifth major violation, carried out by unknown perpetrators, targetted a fan with a 200-millimetre diameter, with the purpose siphoning off large quantities of water.

The violations forced the ministry to suspend pumping, which was resumed on Wednesday morning after maintenance teams repaired damages to the pipeline.

The Water Ministry said that coordination has been ongoing with the authorities since the occurrence of the attacks, namely the interior minister and director of the Public Security Directorate, with intensive search by the Karak police.

The suspect was caught in Karak's Qatraneh area and his tanker was seized with an expired licence, according to the ministry’s statement. The ministry commended the authorities’ support to protect the water sector’s assets, urging citizens to report any violations in any area to the unified emergency number: 117116.

