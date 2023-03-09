  1. Home
  3. Under pressure, Georgia rescinds 'foreign agents' bill

Published March 9th, 2023 - 09:22 GMT
Georgian Dream-AFP File Photo.
FILE: Supporters of the ruling party Georgian Dream party cheer and applaud as Mayor of Tbilisi and former football player Kakha Kaladze speaks on stage during a rally in downtown Tbilisi ahead of local elections, on October 27, 2021. (Photo by Vano SHLAMOV / AFP)
ALBAWABA - Faced with violent demonstrations domestically and rebuke abroad, Georgia's ruling party backpedaled on its controversial "foreign agents" legislation, withdrawing it from the legislature.

"As a party of government responsible to every member of society, we have decided to unconditionally withdraw this bill that we supported," the Georgian Dream party said in a statement on its website on March 9.

Protests began when lawmakers took up the controversial foreign agents law on March 7, according to Radio Free Europe.

It said the proposed legislation is backed by the ruling Georgian Dream party and was approved in a hastily called first reading on March 7.

The bill would force civil society organizations that receive more than 20 percent of their funding from abroad to be classified as foreign agents, according to Radio Free Europe and Georgian media outlets, which said that Western nations slammed Georgia for introducing restrictive legislation.

Media reports said some people drew similarities between the bill and legislation enacted in Russia, where all organizations or individuals receiving financial support from abroad can be declared as "foreign agents." The label forces them to submit to audits.

