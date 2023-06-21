'Underwater noises' detected amid searches on missing Titanic sub

ALBAWABA - As searches continue on the submersible which went missing while on a trip to the deep ocean to explore the Titanic wreck, U.S. Coast Guards said that Underwater noises were heard.

Searches are still ongoing, according to American and Canadian authorities, despite negative signs of finding the Titanic submersible.

The Titanic submersible was carrying five people and went to explore the remains of the world's most famous ship in which it lays the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean, CNN reported.

Five people, including one pilot and four “mission specialists,” were inside the Titanic submersible for an eight-day journey, according to Rear Adm. John Mauger, commander of the US Coast Guard’s First District.

Among the four people on the sub-board are "British explorer Hamish Harding, British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son. Also the CEO of the submersible's company Stockton Rush and French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet," according to the BBC.

What is more worrying according to experts is that the sub had between 70 and 96 hours of emergency oxygen, the US Coast Guard estimated raising questions and worries about whether people who are missing will be saved before they run out of emergency oxygen.

Sources further indicated that the Titanic submersible went missing in the ocean around 900 miles (1,448 km) from Cape Cod, Massachusetts at a depth of roughly 13,000 feet (4 km).