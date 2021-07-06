UNDP Libya: Launch of Voter Registration Update

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) congratulates the High National Elections Commission (HNEC) on the launch of the voter registration update on Sunday 4 July 2021.

The registration of new voters is a key electoral milestone to realize the Libyan people’s overwhelming demand for national elections on 24 December 2021.

Through support of the Project ‘Promoting Elections for the People of Libya’, UNDP in partnership with the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) provides technical assistance to HNEC’s voter registration exercise and the Commission’s preparations for elections.

During the event, Dr. Emad Al-Sayah, HNEC Chairperson announced: “the voter registration update is taking place this month. I call upon new voters and those who have moved residence to register. Registration is open until 30 July.

Voters can register per SMS or through telephone and by social media messages”. The Vice-President of the Presidential Council, Mr. Musa Al-Koni underscored that the 24 December elections will provide the chance to the Libyan people to choose its leaders.

Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh pledged the full support of the Government to HNEC, in particularly concerning the budget necessary for elections as well as on electoral security.

UN Assistant Secretary-General, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Libya, Ms. Georgette Gagnon, said In her remarks: “there is an opportunity to move forward and for Libyans to exercise one of their basic rights, the right to democratically elect their representatives and fully restore legitimacy to their institutions.”

Ms Gagnon noted that “while the launch of the digital voter registration update is a first concrete step towards the holding of elections, it remains imperative that a constitutional basis and a feasible legal framework are in place”. The UN reiterates its appeal to the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) to find compromises and finalize the proposal for the constitutional basis for elections.

Ms. Gagnon concluded in urging “all eligible Libyan voters to take part in the registration process and use the opportunity to preserve their right to vote and choose their representatives in a democratic manner”.

In a video, UNDP Resident Representative, Mr. Gerardo Noto, said: “Elections are a fundamental pillar for democratic governance. All eligible citizens should take this opportunity and contribute to build democratic national institutions that can move the country to inclusive sustainable development.”

UNDP has been supporting Libya’s electoral processes since 2012. The current PEPOL project has been working closely with HNEC since 2018, including on the refurbishment of HNEC’s new Headquarters, on electoral ICT systems and now on electoral planning and preparations for the essential elections on 24 December 2021 with a strong and steady support from the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.