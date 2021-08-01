UNFPA, IPPF Partner to End Maternal Deaths

The United Nations Population Fund Arab States Regional Office (UNFPA ASRO), signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the International Planned Parenthood Federation Arab World Region (IPPF AWR) to work towards ending preventable maternal deaths and unmet needs for family planning by meeting the sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights (SRHR) needs of women in the Arab states region.

Building on the previous achievements, the new partnership between the co-founders of the Arab World advocacy Network (AWAN) for Sexual and Reproductive Health and Reproductive Rights, will help advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Agenda and the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) Programme of Action through developing joint regional SRH initiatives aiming at strengthening family planning services, reproductive health commodity security (RHCS), comprehensive sexuality education, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) prevention, and the provision of SRH services in humanitarian emergencies.

“We are glad to have this partnership with the International Planned Parenthood Federation to help us achieve UNFPA's three transformative results - ending preventable maternal deaths, ending unmet need for family planning and ending gender-based violence and harmful practices. Achieving these results is a precondition to meeting the Sustainable Development Goals. Through greater collaboration with strategic partners like IPPF, we will be able to ensure that every woman and girl can live free of discrimination and exercise her right to sexual and reproductive health even in humanitarian settings and during crises such as COVID-19.” said UNFPA ASRO Regional Director, Dr. Luay Shabaneh.

“The whole world is concerned about the impacts of COVID-19 on development and economy. Today, our visions became united and we are all working on promoting sustainable development as a common goal. We also uphold the right to reproductive health as a pillar of development, and we believe that our partnership with UNFPA will advance development in the Arab states, given that developing countries are those that ensure reproductive health for all. So our motto for this partnership is: reproductive health, a priority for development." said IPPF AWR Regional Director, Ms. Fadoua Bakhadda.

This agreement aims to enhance regional discourse on sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights as a human right by engaging with ministers, parliamentarians, the private sector and civil society to work on initiatives and policies that ensure sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights and informed choices for all, including women, girls, youth, migrants and persons with disabilities in development and humanitarian settings.

About UNFPA

UNFPA - the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency - works to deliver a world where every pregnancy is wanted, every childbirth is safe and every young person's potential is fulfilled. UNFPA was Created in 1969, UNFPA works in more than 150 countries.

The UNFPA Arab States Regional Office, based in Cairo, supports the work of 15 UNFPA country offices, covering a total of 20 countries and territories in the Arab region. UNFPA calls for the realization of reproductive rights for all and supports access to a wide range of sexual and reproductive health services – including voluntary family planning and maternal health care.

In 2018, UNFPA launched efforts to achieve three transformative results, ambitions that promise to change the world for every man, woman and young person: Ending unmet need for family planning, Ending preventable maternal death, and Ending gender-based violence and harmful practices.

About IPPF

The International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) is a global service provider and advocate of sexual and reproductive health and rights for all. For over 65 years, IPPF through its 118 Member Associations and 15 partners, has delivered high-quality sexual and reproductive healthcare. and advocated for the advancement of sexual rights. Our Member Associations and partners are independent organizations that are locally owned, which means they can deliver care and advocate for sexual and reproductive rights, informed by local context and expertise, especially to the vulnerable and the under-served.

We advocate for a world where people are provided with the information, they need to make informed decisions about their sexual health and bodies. We stand up and fight for sexual and reproductive rights, and against those who seek to deny people their human right to bodily autonomy and freedom. We deliver care that is rooted in rights, respect, and dignity - no matter what.