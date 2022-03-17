UNICEF’s Executive Director’s Statement on the Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen

UNICEF’s Executive Director, Catherine Russell’s statement to the High-Level Pledging Event on the Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen today.

About Yemen:

Today, four out of five children are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

More than 10,200 children have been killed or injured since 2015 when the conflict escalated.

Nearly 8.5 million children don’t have safe water, sanitation, or hygiene.

More than 10 million children and almost 5 million women cannot properly access health services or receive medical attention.

Some 2.2 million children under the age of five are acutely malnourished and more than half a million suffer from severe acute malnutrition.

UNICEF and partners are working across Yemen every day to reach children and their families:

We have provided safe drinking water to 8.8 million people, including 5.3 million children.

We are helping more than 2 million people in remote areas to access public health care centres and we are providing vaccination to at least 4 million children.

We are providing emergency cash transfers to almost 1.4 million families every quarter - a lifeline for 9 million people.

Alongside our partners, we will continue to deliver for Yemen’s children. But we are running out of funds. UNICEF urgently needs $240 million to support our work over the next six months.