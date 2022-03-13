UNICEF: Over 47 Children Killed in Yemen

Statement by Philippe Duamelle, UNICEF Representative to Yemen



“Following the intensification of the conflict in 2021, violence has continued to escalate this year and as always children are the first and most to suffer.'



“Just over the first two months of this year, 47 children were reportedly killed or maimed in several locations across Yemen."



“Since the conflict escalated in Yemen nearly seven years ago, the UN verified that more than 10,200 children have been killed or injured. The actual number is likely much higher."



“UNICEF calls on all parties to the conflict in Yemen and those with influence over them to protect civilians wherever they are. Children’s safety, their well-being and protection must be safeguarded at all times."



“Violence, misery and grief have been commonplace in Yemen with severe consequences on millions of children and families. It is high time that a sustainable political solution is reached for people and their children to finally live in the peace they so well deserve.”