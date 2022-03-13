  1. Home
  3. UNICEF: Over 47 Children Killed in Yemen

March 13th, 2022
At least 47 children were reportedly killed or injured in several locations in Yemen in the first two months of the year alone
Children drink water at the al-Sumya camp for internally displaced persons (IDP) east of Marib city, the last remaining government stronghold in northern Yemen, on November 24, 2021. Al-Sumya, with its clusters of makeshift tents, has witnessed an influx of displaced people, with hundreds arriving in a month, according to the International Organization for Migration. The camp, with scant resources, bears testament to a conflict that has forced millions from their homes, creating what the United Nations calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis. (Photo by AFP)
Highlights
Statement by Philippe Duamelle, UNICEF Representative to Yemen
 

 “Following the intensification of the conflict in 2021, violence has continued to escalate this year and as always children are the first and most to suffer.'

“Just over the first two months of this year, 47 children were reportedly killed or maimed in several locations across Yemen."

“Since the conflict escalated in Yemen nearly seven years ago, the UN verified that more than 10,200 children have been killed or injured. The actual number is likely much higher."

“UNICEF calls on all parties to the conflict in Yemen and those with influence over them to protect civilians wherever they are. Children’s safety, their well-being and protection must be safeguarded at all times."


“Violence, misery and grief have been commonplace in Yemen with severe consequences on millions of children and families. It is high time that a sustainable political solution is reached for people and their children to finally live in the peace they so well deserve.”


