UNICEF: Over Six Children Killed in Northwest Syria Overnight

From Bertrand Bainvel, Acting UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa

UNICEF confirms that at least six children were killed and one girl was badly injured overnight in the border town of Atmeh in the northwest of Syria due to heavy violence.

According to reports, civilian-populated areas were severely damaged.



Since the year began, violence has heavily escalated in and around Idlib in Syria’s northwest, home to 1.2 million children in need of assistance. Many families in the area are internally displaced, having fled violence in other parts of Syria over the years.



Last year, nearly 70 per cent of grave violations recorded against children in Syria occurred in the northwest.

